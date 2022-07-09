How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 3, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Alex Smalley plays his shot from the ninth fairway during the second round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and following the second round Alex Smalley is in 20th position with a score of E.

How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Smalley's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Smalley has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Smalley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 16 -12 $97,803 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 21 -6 $94,830 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +7 $0

