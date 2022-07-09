How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and following the second round Alex Smalley is in 20th position with a score of E.
How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Smalley's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Smalley has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Smalley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
21
-6
$94,830
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+7
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
