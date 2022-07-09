How to Watch Alexander Noren at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Alexander Noren is in 29th position, with a score of +1, heading into the weekend of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Alexander Noren at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Noren's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Noren has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last six rounds.
- Over his last six rounds, Noren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+6
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+4
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
12
-20
$193,375
