Skip to main content

How to Watch Alexander Noren at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 3, 2017; Mexico City, MEX; Alexander Noren plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the WGC - Mexico Championship golf tournament at Club de Golf Chapultepec. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 3, 2017; Mexico City, MEX; Alexander Noren plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the WGC - Mexico Championship golf tournament at Club de Golf Chapultepec. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Alexander Noren is in 29th position, with a score of +1, heading into the weekend of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Alexander Noren at the Genesis Scottish Open

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
  • Course: The Renaissance Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Noren's Statistics

  • Over his last six rounds, Noren has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score once in his last six rounds.
  • Over his last six rounds, Noren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 16-19

U.S. Open

MC

+6

$0

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

MC

+4

$0

May 19-22

PGA Championship

MC

+6

$0

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

12

-20

$193,375

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 17, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Marcus Armitage plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Marcus Armitage at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 25, 2016; Springfield, NJ, USA; Rikard Karlberg during a practice round for the 2016 PGA Championship golf tournament at Baltusrol GC - Lower Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Rikard Karlberg at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Dylan Frittelli plays a shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Dylan Frittelli at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Jason Scrivener plays from the 17th tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Scrivener at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Troy Merritt plays a shot from the fairway of the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Troy Merritt at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Feb 28, 2015; Palm Beach Gardens, FL, USA; A view of the mark of Ben Crane (not picture) on the 9th green before the second round resumed of the Honda Classic at PGA National GC Champion Course. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Hao-Tong Li at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Charley Hoffman plays a shot from the fairway of the fourth hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Charley Hoffman at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 14, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Maverick McNealy plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&amp;T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Maverick McNealy at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Sean Crocker lines up a putt on the eighth green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Sean Crocker at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy