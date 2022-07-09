How to Watch Alexander Noren at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Alexander Noren is in 29th position, with a score of +1, heading into the weekend of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Alexander Noren at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Noren's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Noren has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last six rounds.

Over his last six rounds, Noren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +6 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +4 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +6 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 12 -20 $193,375

