How to Watch American Century Championship, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The American Century Championship tees off its second round with TJ Oshie with a one-point lead

The American Century Championship is in its 33rd year of competition as one of the premier celebrity golf tournaments. It is a 54-hole tournament that uses the modified Stableford format that has players trying to earn points and end up with the most points.

How to Watch American Century Championship, Second Round Today:

Match Date: July 9, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC 

Live Stream American Century Championship, Second Round on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Vinny Del Negro won the tournament last year with a score of 69. Past winners also include Tony Romo winning it two years in a row and Mark Mulder winning it three times in a row.

Mulder is back this year and is tied with Annika Sorenstam in second place with 20 points. They are currently chasing TJ Oshie who finished the first round with a tournament-best 21 points.

Romo is lurking in third place tied with Carson Palmer, Mike Modano and Adam Theilen who all scored 18 points on Friday.

Steph Curry who is fresh off another NBA Championship is sitting five points back with 16 after the first day.

Del Negro, who is looking to win back-to-back titles, is seven points back at 14.

It was a great first day of golfing for the celebrities and you can catch the second round on Saturday on NBC.

Regional restrictions may apply.

