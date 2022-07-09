Skip to main content

How to Watch Barbasol Championship, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The third round of the Barbasol Championship tees off with two tied at -16 entering the weekend today.

Through two rounds at the Barbasol Championship from Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky the golfers are lighting up the scoreboard. Matti Schmid and Max McGreevy are tied at -16 under par, one stroke ahead of two and two strokes ahead of two more as every golfer is shooting in the low to mid-60’s this week.

How to Watch Barbasol Championship, Third Round today:

Game Date: July 9, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Barbasol Championship, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Robin Roussel finished the second round with a four-under par 68 to keep his name close to the top of the leaderboard at -12 under par:

Through two rounds, Schmid is playing the best overall golf of his career with a 65 followed by a 63 with 16 birdies and zero bogeys for a clean scorecard. He has peppered birdies throughout the golf course and on all but three holes so far.

Not to be completely outshined, McGreevy has 17 birdies and one bogey overall after a 65, then a 63 in his first two rounds.

Between those two, if they keep up this pace they will run away from the rest of the field and make this a two-player tournament.

Behind the leaders at -15 under par are Adam Svensson and Ricardo Gouveia.

Svensson has 14 birdies, two eagles and three bogeys with a 62 and a 67 this week to keep up with the two leaders. Playing right there with Svensson and the leaders is Gouveia with 15 birdies, an eagle and two bogeys so far.

