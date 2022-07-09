How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Heading into the weekend of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Brandon Wu is in 13th position with a score of -1.
How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Wu's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Wu has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Wu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
69
+12
$24,840
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+8
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
