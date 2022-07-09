How to Watch Cameron Smith at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Cameron Smith plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Smith is in 49th position, with a score of +3, heading into the weekend of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Cameron Smith at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Smith's Statistics

Smith has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Smith has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +6 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 48 E $22,568 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 13 -3 $221,400 May 19-22 PGA Championship 13 E $253,750

Regional restrictions apply.