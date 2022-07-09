How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Heading into the weekend of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Cameron Tringale leads the pack with a score of -7.
How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Tringale's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Tringale has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Tringale has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
48
+4
$32,040
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+4
$0
