Charley Hoffman at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Charley Hoffman plays a shot from the fairway of the fourth hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and ahead of the third round Charley Hoffman is in 29th position with a score of +1.

How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Hoffman's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Hoffman has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hoffman has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +5 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0

Regional restrictions apply.