How to Watch Chris Kirk at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 29, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Chris Kirk plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Following the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Chris Kirk is in 38th position with a score of +2.

How to Watch Chris Kirk at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Kirk's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Kirk has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Kirk has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 7 -10 $273,325 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 53 +6 $27,994 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 15 -3 $132,300 May 19-22 PGA Championship 5 -3 $530,417

