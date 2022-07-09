How to Watch Chris Kirk at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Chris Kirk is in 38th position with a score of +2.
How to Watch Chris Kirk at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Kirk's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kirk has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.
- Kirk has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
7
-10
$273,325
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
53
+6
$27,994
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
May 19-22
PGA Championship
5
-3
$530,417
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
