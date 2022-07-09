How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and before the third round Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 49th position with a score of +3.
How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Bezuidenhout's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Bezuidenhout has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last eight rounds.
- Bezuidenhout has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
2
-18
$631,900
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)