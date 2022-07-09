How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Christiaan Bezuidenhout plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and before the third round Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 49th position with a score of +3.

How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Bezuidenhout's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Bezuidenhout has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last eight rounds.

Bezuidenhout has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 2 -18 $631,900 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +4 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 15 -3 $132,300 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +6 $0

