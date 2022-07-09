How to Watch Doug Ghim at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Heading into the weekend of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Doug Ghim is in second position with a score of -4.
How to Watch Doug Ghim at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Ghim's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Ghim has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last six rounds.
- Ghim has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
18
-7
$123,975
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
60
+7
$26,640
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)