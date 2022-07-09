Dylan Frittelli at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Dylan Frittelli plays a shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and following the second round Dylan Frittelli is in 49th position with a score of +3.

How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Frittelli's Statistics

Frittelli has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Frittelli has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +5 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 61 +3 $19,314 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 35 +1 $41,832

