Dylan Frittelli at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and following the second round Dylan Frittelli is in 49th position with a score of +3.
How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Frittelli's Statistics
- Frittelli has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Frittelli has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
61
+3
$19,314
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
35
+1
$41,832
