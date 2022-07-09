How to Watch Harris English at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Harris English is in 38th position, with a score of +2, heading into the weekend of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Harris English at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
English's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, English has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- English has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
19
-9
$106,102
June 16-19
U.S. Open
61
+17
$37,221
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+10
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
55
-7
$17,400
