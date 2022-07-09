How to Watch Harris English at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 26, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Harris English plays a shot from the fairway of the 12th hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Harris English is in 38th position, with a score of +2, heading into the weekend of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Harris English at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

English's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, English has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

English has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 19 -9 $106,102 June 16-19 U.S. Open 61 +17 $37,221 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +10 $0 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii 55 -7 $17,400

