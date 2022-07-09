Jason Scrivener at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Jason Scrivener at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and following the second round Jason Scrivener is in 38th position with a score of +2.
How to Watch Jason Scrivener at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Scrivener's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Scrivener has finished below par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Scrivener has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 15-18
The Open Championship
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
