Following the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Joohyung Kim is in 13th position with a score of -1.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Kim's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Kim has finished below par twice, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
23
+3
$171,732
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+14
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
October 14-17
The CJ Cup @ Summit
49
-13
$21,723
How To Watch
Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round
Time
/EST
