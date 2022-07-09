How to Watch Joohyung Kim at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Joohyung Kim plays a shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Following the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Joohyung Kim is in 13th position with a score of -1.

How to Watch Joohyung Kim at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Kim's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Kim has finished below par twice, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 23 +3 $171,732 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +14 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 17 -18 $116,708 October 14-17 The CJ Cup @ Summit 49 -13 $21,723

