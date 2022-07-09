How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Jordan Spieth is in 20th position with a score of E.
How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Spieth's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Spieth has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Spieth has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
37
+7
$75,916
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
7
-5
$246,540

How To Watch
Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
