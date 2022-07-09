How to Watch Justin Rose at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Justin Rose is in 20th position with a score of E.
How to Watch Justin Rose at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Rose's Statistics
- Rose has finished below par five times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Rose has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
37
+7
$75,916
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
4
-14
$391,500
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
