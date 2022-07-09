How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 11, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Keith Mitchell plays his tee shot at the 17th hole during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Keith Mitchell is in 49th position, with a score of +3, heading into the weekend of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Mitchell's Statistics

Mitchell has finished below par seven times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Mitchell has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 6 -12 $320,588 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 7 -10 $273,325 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 18 -2 $142,800 May 19-22 PGA Championship 34 +4 $61,607

