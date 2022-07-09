How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Keith Mitchell is in 49th position, with a score of +3, heading into the weekend of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Mitchell's Statistics
- Mitchell has finished below par seven times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Mitchell has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
6
-12
$320,588
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
7
-10
$273,325
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
