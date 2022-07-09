How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
As we enter the weekend of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Kurt Kitayama is in fourth position with a score of -3.
How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Kitayama's Statistics
- Kitayama has finished below par once and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last six rounds.
- Kitayama has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last six rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
