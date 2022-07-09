How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Matt Kuchar is in 29th position with a score of +1.
How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Kuchar's Statistics
- Kuchar has finished below par three times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kuchar has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
45
+3
$37,800
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
12
-20
$193,375
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
49
+7
$23,490
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
