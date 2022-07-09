How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Matthew Fitzpatrick plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Following the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Matthew Fitzpatrick is in fourth position with a score of -3.

How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Fitzpatrick's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished below par six times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in four of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 1 -6 $3,150,000 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 10 -9 $219,675 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 5 -3 $530,417

Regional restrictions apply.