How to Watch Max Homa at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Max Homa is in 38th position with a score of +2.
How to Watch Max Homa at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Homa's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Homa has finished below par four times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.
- Homa has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
47
+9
$50,672
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
5
-6
$411,600
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
23
-1
$77,700
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
