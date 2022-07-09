How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and ahead of the third round Nick Taylor is in 49th position with a score of +3.
How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Taylor's Statistics
- Taylor has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last six rounds.
- Taylor has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
48
+3
$22,092
