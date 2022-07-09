How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patrick Cantlay is in 20th position, with a score of E, heading into the weekend of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Cantlay's Statistics
- Cantlay has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 10 rounds.
- Cantlay has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
13
-10
$159,775
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
3
-7
$708,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+11
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)