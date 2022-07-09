How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 26, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Patrick Cantlay plays tees off from the 13th hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Cantlay is in 20th position, with a score of E, heading into the weekend of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Cantlay's Statistics

Cantlay has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 10 rounds.

Cantlay has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 13 -10 $159,775 June 16-19 U.S. Open 14 +2 $241,302 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 3 -7 $708,000 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +11 $0

Regional restrictions apply.