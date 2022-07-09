Skip to main content

How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 4, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; (editors note: an infrared camera used for this photo) Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth play their shots on the 18th green during the third round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 4, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; (editors note: an infrared camera used for this photo) Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth play their shots on the 18th green during the third round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Rickie Fowler is in eighth position, with a score of -2, heading into the weekend of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the Genesis Scottish Open

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
  • Course: The Renaissance Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Fowler's Statistics

  • Fowler has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Fowler has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

+3

$0

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

64

+8

$25,800

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

57

+5

$18,984

May 19-22

PGA Championship

23

+2

$129,768

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 17, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Marcus Armitage plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Marcus Armitage at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 25, 2016; Springfield, NJ, USA; Rikard Karlberg during a practice round for the 2016 PGA Championship golf tournament at Baltusrol GC - Lower Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Rikard Karlberg at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Dylan Frittelli plays a shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Dylan Frittelli at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Jason Scrivener plays from the 17th tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Scrivener at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Troy Merritt plays a shot from the fairway of the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Troy Merritt at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Feb 28, 2015; Palm Beach Gardens, FL, USA; A view of the mark of Ben Crane (not picture) on the 9th green before the second round resumed of the Honda Classic at PGA National GC Champion Course. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Hao-Tong Li at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Charley Hoffman plays a shot from the fairway of the fourth hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Charley Hoffman at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 14, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Maverick McNealy plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&amp;T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Maverick McNealy at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Sean Crocker lines up a putt on the eighth green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Sean Crocker at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy