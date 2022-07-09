How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Rickie Fowler is in eighth position, with a score of -2, heading into the weekend of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Fowler's Statistics
- Fowler has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Fowler has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
64
+8
$25,800
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
57
+5
$18,984
May 19-22
PGA Championship
23
+2
$129,768
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)