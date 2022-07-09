Rikard Karlberg at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Rikard Karlberg at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 25, 2016; Springfield, NJ, USA; Rikard Karlberg during a practice round for the 2016 PGA Championship golf tournament at Baltusrol GC - Lower Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and ahead of the third round Rikard Karlberg is in 49th position with a score of +3.

How to Watch Rikard Karlberg at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Karlberg's Statistics

Karlberg has finished below par twice and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Karlberg has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 15-18 The Open Championship MC +2 $0

