How to Watch Ryan Fox at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Ryan Fox is in 38th position with a score of +2.
How to Watch Ryan Fox at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Fox's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Fox has finished below par once, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Fox has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
54
+7
$29,250
July 15-18
The Open Championship
67
+3
$26,900
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
