How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ryan Palmer is in 13th position, with a score of -1, following the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Palmer's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Palmer has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last six rounds.
- Palmer has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+16
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
