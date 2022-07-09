How to Watch Sam Burns at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Sam Burns plays a shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Burns is in 49th position, with a score of +3, following the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Sam Burns at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Burns' Statistics

Burns has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Burns has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 27 +5 $127,002 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 4 -14 $391,500 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 1 -9 $1,512,000

