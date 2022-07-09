How to Watch Stewart Cink at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Stewart Cink plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Stewart Cink is in 49th position, with a score of +3, after the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Stewart Cink at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Cink's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Cink has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Cink has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 53 -3 $20,003 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +8 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0

