How to Watch Stewart Cink at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Stewart Cink is in 49th position, with a score of +3, after the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Stewart Cink at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Cink's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Cink has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Cink has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
53
-3
$20,003
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+8
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
