Thomas Detry is in 20th position, with a score of E, after the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Thomas Detry at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Detry's Statistics
- Detry has finished below par seven times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.
- Detry has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
15
-10
$56,425
November 4- 7
World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
22
-12
$69,480
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
22
-7
$57,363
July 15-18
The Open Championship
MC
+6
$0
