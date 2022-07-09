How to Watch Tommy Fleetwood at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Tommy Fleetwood plays a shot from a bunker on the seventh hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Fleetwood is in 38th position, with a score of +2, heading into the weekend of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Tommy Fleetwood at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Fleetwood's Statistics

Fleetwood has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Fleetwood has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 46 -4 $23,679 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +7 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 35 +1 $41,832 May 19-22 PGA Championship 5 -3 $530,417

