How to Watch Tommy Fleetwood at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tommy Fleetwood is in 38th position, with a score of +2, heading into the weekend of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Fleetwood's Statistics
- Fleetwood has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Fleetwood has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
46
-4
$23,679
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
35
+1
$41,832
May 19-22
PGA Championship
5
-3
$530,417
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
