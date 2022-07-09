Troy Merritt at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Troy Merritt at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Troy Merritt plays a shot from the fairway of the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and before the third round Troy Merritt is in 49th position with a score of +3.

How to Watch Troy Merritt at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Merritt's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Merritt has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last six rounds, Merritt has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +6 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 53 +6 $27,994 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 57 +5 $18,984

