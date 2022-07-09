How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Tyrrell Hatton plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Tyrrell Hatton is in eighth position, with a score of -2, heading into the weekend of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Hatton's Statistics

Hatton has finished below par once and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Hatton has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 56 +13 $38,511 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +8 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 13 E $253,750 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 37 +4 $41,850

