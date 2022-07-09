How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 12, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Wyndham Clark plays his tee shot at the second hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and ahead of the third round Wyndham Clark is in 38th position with a score of +2.

How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Clark's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Clark has finished below par three times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Clark has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last eight rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 35 -7 $43,243 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 7 -10 $273,325 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000

