How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and ahead of the third round Wyndham Clark is in 38th position with a score of +2.
How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Clark's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Clark has finished below par three times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Clark has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last eight rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
35
-7
$43,243
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
7
-10
$273,325
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
