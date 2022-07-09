How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele is in fourth position, with a score of -3, after the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Schauffele's Statistics

Schauffele has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds.

Schauffele has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 1 -19 $1,494,000 June 16-19 U.S. Open 14 +2 $241,302 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 18 -2 $142,800 May 19-22 PGA Championship 13 E $253,750

