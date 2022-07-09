How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Xander Schauffele is in fourth position, with a score of -3, after the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Schauffele's Statistics
- Schauffele has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds.
- Schauffele has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
1
-19
$1,494,000
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)