Adria Arnau at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Adria Arnau at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is entering the final round, and Adria Arnau is in 35th position with a score of +2.
How to Watch Adria Arnau at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Arnau's Statistics
- Arnau has finished below par twice and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last nine rounds.
- Arnau has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last nine rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
30
+3
$83,750
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
