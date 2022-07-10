How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 3, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Alex Smalley plays his shot from the ninth fairway during the second round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Smalley is in sixth position, with a score of -3, heading into the final round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Smalley's Statistics

Over his last nine rounds, Smalley has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last nine rounds.

Smalley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 16 -12 $97,803 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 21 -6 $94,830 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +7 $0

