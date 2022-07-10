How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Alex Smalley is in sixth position, with a score of -3, heading into the final round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Smalley's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Smalley has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last nine rounds.
- Smalley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
21
-6
$94,830
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+7
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)