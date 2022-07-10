Skip to main content

How to Watch American Century Championship, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The third and final round of the celebrity-based American Century Championship tees off with Stephen Curry, Patrick Mahomes and more participating.

There is golf for every type of fan today with a Champions Tour major, PGA Tour and DP World Tour events. This celebrity tournament features the best golfers from the worlds of baseball, basketball, football and more. Mark Mulder enters the final round with the lead (45), three points ahead of Mardy Fish after a terrific second round from the former two-time MLB all-star.

How to Watch American Century Championship, Final Round today:

Game Date: July 10, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WTVA Columbus-Tupelo-West Point, MS)

Watch American Century Championship, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The 87-player field has seen some fun moments and good golf overall from these full-time hobbyists of the game. Among the field are Larry the Cable Guy (comedian), The Miz (WWE), Colin Jost (Saturday Night Live), Nick Jonas (singer/actor), Justin Timberlake (singer/actor), Pat McAfee (sports host) as well as dozens of athletes from nearly every major sport.

The big names on display did not ultimately make a splash at the top of the leaderboard but have played admirably.

Curry may be able to make threes from anywhere on the basketball court coming off his fourth NBA Championship and Finals MVP has just 24 points, three fewer than his dad. However, he has siblings bragging right over Seth Curry (-11) entering the final round.

Unless he starts teeing off with knuckleballs, Mulder should be in a great position to win the American Century Championship today.

However, there have been wild swings all weekend and someone could jump from down the leaderboard to intercept the win if they can just keep their eyes on the ball.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
10
2022

American Century Championship, Final Round

TV CHANNEL: NBC (WTVA Columbus-Tupelo-West Point, MS)
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18662608
Golf

How to Watch American Century Championship, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Jun 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) runs the bases on his way to scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Brewers

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
Football
Football

How to Watch 2022 National Championship: Boston Renegades vs Minnesota Vixen

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
USATSI_18669486
MLB

How to Watch Tigers at White Sox

By Brandon Rush30 minutes ago
Jul 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts after striking out against the Washington Nationals in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Cardinals

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
Breanna Stewart
WNBA

How to Watch 2022 WNBA All-Star Game

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_18650299 (1)
Baseball

How to Watch RailRiders at Red Sox

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_18531674 (1)
PBA Bowling

How to Watch Elias Cup Finals

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Atlas Mazatlan
Soccer

How to Watch Toluca vs Atlas

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy