The third and final round of the celebrity-based American Century Championship tees off with Stephen Curry, Patrick Mahomes and more participating.

There is golf for every type of fan today with a Champions Tour major, PGA Tour and DP World Tour events. This celebrity tournament features the best golfers from the worlds of baseball, basketball, football and more. Mark Mulder enters the final round with the lead (45), three points ahead of Mardy Fish after a terrific second round from the former two-time MLB all-star.

How to Watch American Century Championship, Final Round today:

Game Date: July 10, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WTVA Columbus-Tupelo-West Point, MS)

The 87-player field has seen some fun moments and good golf overall from these full-time hobbyists of the game. Among the field are Larry the Cable Guy (comedian), The Miz (WWE), Colin Jost (Saturday Night Live), Nick Jonas (singer/actor), Justin Timberlake (singer/actor), Pat McAfee (sports host) as well as dozens of athletes from nearly every major sport.

The big names on display did not ultimately make a splash at the top of the leaderboard but have played admirably.

Curry may be able to make threes from anywhere on the basketball court coming off his fourth NBA Championship and Finals MVP has just 24 points, three fewer than his dad. However, he has siblings bragging right over Seth Curry (-11) entering the final round.

Unless he starts teeing off with knuckleballs, Mulder should be in a great position to win the American Century Championship today.

However, there have been wild swings all weekend and someone could jump from down the leaderboard to intercept the win if they can just keep their eyes on the ball.

