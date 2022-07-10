How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is entering the final round, and Brandon Wu is in 21st position with a score of E.
How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
Wu's Statistics
- Wu has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Wu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
69
+12
$24,840
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+8
$0
