How to Watch 2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

It is Championship Sunday for the PGA Champions Tour and their fourth major of the year today.

With just 18 holes to go at the 2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship from Akron, Ohio, there is a two way tie at the top of the leaderboard. Jerry Kelly shot a 65 in the third round to move up and tie Alex Cejka at nine under par as the two share a two stroke lead over the rest of the field entering today.

How to Watch 2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Final Round today:

Game Date: July 10, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch 2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The third round of the 2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship saw Jerry Kelly shot a 65 and move into a tie for the lead:

This week started with Cejka in the lead after a first-round 64 and he has steadily stayed at the top of the leaderboard throughout the week. He has 13 birdies and four bogeys this week to give him a share of the lead.

For Kelly, the week started off great on the front nine of the first round with four birdies and no bogeys, then he finished the back nine with one birdie, two bogeys and some work to do.

Since then he has shot eight birdies to just two bogeys and cleaned up that deficit to enter the final round with a share of the lead.

There are two golfers tied just two strokes back at seven-under in Steven Alker and Steve Stricker, with Ernie Els still hanging around at six-under.

While they are long shots, K.J. Choi, Rob Labritz, Marco Dawson and David Toms are all tied at five under par, four strokes back of the lead.

So far this season Stricker, Alker and Pádraig Harrington have won the first three majors of the year with Cejka and Kelly setting up for a fourth winner in four majors this season here today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
10
2022

2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Final Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
