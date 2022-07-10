How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is entering the final round, and Cameron Tringale is in sixth position with a score of -3.
How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Tringale's Statistics
- Tringale has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last nine rounds.
- Tringale has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
48
+4
$32,040
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
