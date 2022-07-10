How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Charley Hoffman is in 44th position, with a score of +3, heading into the fourth round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Hoffman's Statistics
- Hoffman has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Hoffman has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last seven rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+5
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)