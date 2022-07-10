How to Watch Chris Kirk at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is entering the final round, and Chris Kirk is in 66th position with a score of +6.
How to Watch Chris Kirk at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Kirk's Statistics
- Kirk has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 11 rounds.
- Kirk has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
7
-10
$273,325
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
53
+6
$27,994
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
May 19-22
PGA Championship
5
-3
$530,417
