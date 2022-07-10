How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 44th position, with a score of +3, heading into the final round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Bezuidenhout's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Bezuidenhout has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Bezuidenhout has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
2
-18
$631,900
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)