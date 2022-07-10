How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Christiaan Bezuidenhout plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 44th position, with a score of +3, heading into the final round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Bezuidenhout's Statistics

Over his last nine rounds, Bezuidenhout has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last nine rounds.

Over his last nine rounds, Bezuidenhout has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 2 -18 $631,900 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +4 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 15 -3 $132,300 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +6 $0

Regional restrictions apply.