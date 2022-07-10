Skip to main content

How to Watch Doug Ghim at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Doug Ghim plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Following the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Doug Ghim is in 21st position with a score of E.

How to Watch Doug Ghim at the Genesis Scottish Open

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
  • Course: The Renaissance Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Ghim's Statistics

  • Ghim has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
  • He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last seven rounds.
  • Over his last seven rounds, Ghim has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

+1

$0

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

+1

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

18

-7

$123,975

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

60

+7

$26,640



How To Watch

July
6
2022

Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
