Dylan Frittelli at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is entering the final round, and Dylan Frittelli is in 35th position with a score of +2.
How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Frittelli's Statistics
- Frittelli has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Frittelli has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
61
+3
$19,314
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
35
+1
$41,832
