How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Gary Woodland reacts after playing his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Woodland is in ninth position, with a score of -2, heading into the final round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Woodland's Statistics

Woodland has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last nine rounds.

Over his last nine rounds, Woodland has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 10 E $407,220 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +4 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 34 +4 $61,607

