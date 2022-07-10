How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Gary Woodland is in ninth position, with a score of -2, heading into the final round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Woodland's Statistics
- Woodland has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Woodland has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
10
E
$407,220
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+4
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
