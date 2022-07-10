How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Heading into the final round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Jhonattan Vegas is in 21st position with a score of E.
How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Vegas' Statistics
- Vegas has finished below par twice and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last nine rounds.
- Vegas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
53
+1
$20,387
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+12
$0
How To Watch
Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
