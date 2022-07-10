How to Watch Joaquin Niemann at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 5, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Joaquin Niemann plays his shot from the 18th green rough during the final round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into the final round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Joaquin Niemann is in ninth position with a score of -2.

How to Watch Joaquin Niemann at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Niemann's Statistics

Niemann has finished below par twice and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Niemann has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last nine rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 47 +9 $50,672 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 3 -7 $708,000 May 19-22 PGA Championship 23 +2 $129,768

